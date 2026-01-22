Boosting India's Wellness Ecosystem: Amway's Vision for Nutraceutical Reform
Amway India's MD Rajneesh Chopra emphasizes the need to recognize dietary supplements as a vital part of wellness and calls for rationalized customs duties. He supports GST reform, promoting local manufacturing and exports through PLI schemes, and advocates for lower tax slabs for small businesses in the 2026 Budget.
Food and dietary supplements should be integral to wellness, argues Amway India MD Rajneesh Chopra. He urges rationalizing customs duties on imported supplements and ingredients to boost the nutraceutical industry.
Chopra praises the 2025 GST reform, calling it transformative, and sees Budget 2026 as an opportunity to further the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision by simplifying customs duty structures and enhancing trade competitiveness.
He advocates for tax subsidies for small businesses and clinical research funding to strengthen trust in Indian supplements, ensuring India remains a leader in science-led preventative health.
