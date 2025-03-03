European Shares Surge Amid Peace Plans and Cryptocurrency Buzz

European shares and the euro experienced an upswing on Monday as European leaders committed to drafting a Ukraine peace plan. Simultaneously, bitcoin saw a significant surge following President Donald Trump's announcement of a new U.S. strategic cryptocurrency reserve.

The development comes after ongoing clashes between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Trump. European arms manufacturers witnessed a boost due to rising defense expenditure, contributing to broader market positivity despite looming U.S. tariff uncertainties and economic health concerns.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices also saw gains, while the euro increased in value. Bitcoin's jump was part of a broader interest in cryptocurrencies ignited by Trump's social media announcements about including various digital assets in the new reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)