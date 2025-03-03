Left Menu

Sabotage Suspected in Gotland Water Pump Incident

The Swedish police are investigating potential sabotage after a water pump on Gotland island was disconnected from power, potentially leaving the entire island without water. The incident, reported by Swedish daily Aftonbladet, is currently under investigation with no arrests made. The pump has since been restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:22 IST
Sabotage Suspected in Gotland Water Pump Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swedish authorities have launched an investigation into a suspected act of sabotage after a critical water pump on Gotland island in the Baltic Sea lost power on Sunday. The incident, which could have left the entire island without water, is raising concerns about infrastructure security.

The water and sewage unit for Gotland's municipality received an alert around 1830 GMT, prompting technicians to examine the site. Upon arrival, they discovered that an electrical cabinet had been tampered with, resulting in a power cut to the pump, according to police sources.

Local media outlet Aftonbladet reported the potential sabotage, citing unnamed sources. While the pump has been restored and is now operational, the police have yet to detain any suspects involved in the case as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025