Sabotage Suspected in Gotland Water Pump Incident

Swedish authorities have launched an investigation into a suspected act of sabotage after a critical water pump on Gotland island in the Baltic Sea lost power on Sunday. The incident, which could have left the entire island without water, is raising concerns about infrastructure security.

The water and sewage unit for Gotland's municipality received an alert around 1830 GMT, prompting technicians to examine the site. Upon arrival, they discovered that an electrical cabinet had been tampered with, resulting in a power cut to the pump, according to police sources.

Local media outlet Aftonbladet reported the potential sabotage, citing unnamed sources. While the pump has been restored and is now operational, the police have yet to detain any suspects involved in the case as the investigation continues.

