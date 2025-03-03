Jammu & Kashmir Sets Sights on Energy Revolution
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced initiatives to harness Jammu and Kashmir's water resources for energy, aiming to bolster the region's power infrastructure. Efforts include hydroelectric projects, solar panel installations, and smart metering, seeking to enhance energy efficiency, security, and economic benefits with the Central support.
Jammu and Kashmir's energy landscape is poised for a transformation, announced Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, outlining the government's strategic energy initiatives.
Speaking at the budget session, Sinha emphasized the untapped potential of the region's abundant water resources in bolstering energy capacities. He stated that his administration would seek support from the central government to harness these resources fully, with aims to enhance the economic landscape and strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's energy security and financial stability.
The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the ongoing and upcoming hydroelectric projects, such as Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, and Ratle, which collectively aim to add over 3,000 megawatts to the energy grid. Alongside solar initiatives under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and advancements in smart metering, these efforts underscore the government's commitment to renewable energy and infrastructure modernization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
