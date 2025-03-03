IAF Capability Enhancement: A Strategic Roadmap Unveiled

In a significant move for national defense, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh presented a detailed report on enhancing the Indian Air Force (IAF) capabilities to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The report outlines key strategies aimed at achieving desired capability goals over short, medium, and long-term horizons.

Released by the Ministry of Defence, the report emphasizes the importance of Aatmanirbharta or self-reliance in the aerospace sector. It advocates for a symbiotic involvement of private enterprises alongside Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Defence Minister Singh commended the committee's efforts and mandated a timely execution of its recommendations.

Chaired by the Defence Secretary, the Empowered Committee was established as per the Defence Minister's directives. It included top defense figures like the Vice Chief of Air Staff and the Secretary of Defence Production. Meanwhile, at the Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (AFFD CSR) Conclave, the minister urged citizens to actively support soldiers' welfare, highlighting it as a collective national duty.

