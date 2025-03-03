Paving the Way: Haryana Empowers Women MLAs in Pre-Budget Session

In a landmark move for women's empowerment, the Haryana government's pre-budget 2025-26 meeting prominently featured women MLAs, giving them the first opportunity to voice their suggestions. The meeting, chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also serves as the Finance Minister, took place in Panchkula on Monday.

The session began with Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal and saw participation from over 25 MLAs who shared their insights. The meeting, part of a tradition initiated by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal, aims to gather input before budget formulation. This year, suggestions were sourced from various groups, including startups and self-help groups, totaling around 10,000.

Chief Minister Saini reassured that valuable suggestions will be incorporated into the upcoming budget, addressing the aspirations of Haryana's 2.80 crore citizens. The event also witnessed the presence of high-ranking officials like Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Principal Secretaries. MLAs also proposed the establishment of an MLA Vikas Nidhi Fund to enhance development works.

