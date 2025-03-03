Left Menu

Paving the Way: Haryana Empowers Women MLAs in Pre-Budget Session

In a significant empowerment move, Haryana's pre-budget 2025-26 meeting gave women MLAs the first opportunity to speak. Chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, over 25 MLAs shared suggestions. Continuing a tradition started by the former CM, this year's session included around 10,000 suggestions from various groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:04 IST
Paving the Way: Haryana Empowers Women MLAs in Pre-Budget Session
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move for women's empowerment, the Haryana government's pre-budget 2025-26 meeting prominently featured women MLAs, giving them the first opportunity to voice their suggestions. The meeting, chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also serves as the Finance Minister, took place in Panchkula on Monday.

The session began with Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal and saw participation from over 25 MLAs who shared their insights. The meeting, part of a tradition initiated by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal, aims to gather input before budget formulation. This year, suggestions were sourced from various groups, including startups and self-help groups, totaling around 10,000.

Chief Minister Saini reassured that valuable suggestions will be incorporated into the upcoming budget, addressing the aspirations of Haryana's 2.80 crore citizens. The event also witnessed the presence of high-ranking officials like Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Principal Secretaries. MLAs also proposed the establishment of an MLA Vikas Nidhi Fund to enhance development works.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025