Andhra Pradesh's Bold Plan for Power: Uninterrupted Supply and Renewable Boost

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has initiated an ambitious plan to ensure the smooth operation of the state's power sector over the next six months. The strategy, as discussed during a review meeting at the Secretariat, focuses on renewable energy and infrastructure improvements to meet increasing demand.

Key components include boosting solar and wind energy production to handle rising power needs, especially during summer when peak demand may hit 13,700 MW. Kumar emphasized the government's commitment to providing uninterrupted power and reducing distribution losses through projects worth Rs 15,508 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Efforts are underway to solarize approximately 1,200 agricultural feeders with a target capacity of 1,600 MW. This transition to solar aims to supply daytime free power to thousands of farmers, ensuring environmental sustainability and reducing costs. Kumar affirmed the state's dedication to enhancing power infrastructure and promoting sustainable practices for reliable electricity supply across all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)