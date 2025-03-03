Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Plan for Power: Uninterrupted Supply and Renewable Boost

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announces a strategic plan for the state's power sector, focusing on renewable energy and infrastructure improvements. The initiative includes projects worth Rs 15,508 crore under RDSS, aiming to enhance power distribution efficiency while transitioning agricultural supply to solar, ensuring sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:01 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Bold Plan for Power: Uninterrupted Supply and Renewable Boost
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has initiated an ambitious plan to ensure the smooth operation of the state's power sector over the next six months. The strategy, as discussed during a review meeting at the Secretariat, focuses on renewable energy and infrastructure improvements to meet increasing demand.

Key components include boosting solar and wind energy production to handle rising power needs, especially during summer when peak demand may hit 13,700 MW. Kumar emphasized the government's commitment to providing uninterrupted power and reducing distribution losses through projects worth Rs 15,508 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Efforts are underway to solarize approximately 1,200 agricultural feeders with a target capacity of 1,600 MW. This transition to solar aims to supply daytime free power to thousands of farmers, ensuring environmental sustainability and reducing costs. Kumar affirmed the state's dedication to enhancing power infrastructure and promoting sustainable practices for reliable electricity supply across all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025