Russian authorities have successfully extinguished fires at an oil pipeline in the southern Rostov region, reportedly caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, according to a regional official. Remarkably, the incident resulted in no injuries, said acting Governor Yuri Slyusar.

While the drone attack led to fires, it did not cause further damage at other industrial sites. Slyusar mentioned evacuations of workers near the Ukraine border and noted that Russian air defense units repelled a drone attack near Novoshakhtinsk.

Ukraine's military claims the recent strike at the Rostov refinery is a response to Russia's ongoing airstrikes on Ukraine, since the conflict began three years ago. However, these details remain unverified by independent reports.

