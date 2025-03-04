Left Menu

Russian Oil Pipeline Blaze: Aftermath of Ukrainian Drone Strike

Russian officials extinguished fires at a Rostov region oil pipeline, reportedly ignited by a Ukrainian drone attack, with no injuries. The incident included drone activity at other industrial sites but without additional damage. Ukraine targets such infrastructure in response to Russia's ongoing attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:09 IST
Russian Oil Pipeline Blaze: Aftermath of Ukrainian Drone Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian authorities have successfully extinguished fires at an oil pipeline in the southern Rostov region, reportedly caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, according to a regional official. Remarkably, the incident resulted in no injuries, said acting Governor Yuri Slyusar.

While the drone attack led to fires, it did not cause further damage at other industrial sites. Slyusar mentioned evacuations of workers near the Ukraine border and noted that Russian air defense units repelled a drone attack near Novoshakhtinsk.

Ukraine's military claims the recent strike at the Rostov refinery is a response to Russia's ongoing airstrikes on Ukraine, since the conflict began three years ago. However, these details remain unverified by independent reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025