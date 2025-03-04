Left Menu

ELECRAMA 2025: Powering the Future of Energy and Electronics

ELECRAMA 2025, organized by the Indian Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association, concluded with over a thousand exhibitors and 400,000 visitors. It generated $20 billion in business inquiries, hosted 15,000 B2B meetings, and showcased breakthroughs in renewable energy, positioning India as a leader in electrical manufacturing.

  India

The 16th edition of ELECRAMA 2025, organized by the Indian Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), concluded with remarkable success. It hosted over 1,000 exhibitors and attracted 400,000 business visitors, generating an estimated $20 billion in business inquiries, showcasing its unparalleled global influence.

Evolving as a key platform for industry engagement, ELECRAMA 2025 saw over 15,000 B2B meetings, with nearly 500 international buyers from 80 countries. A highlight was the New Energies Pavilion, displaying advanced technologies in battery storage and solar modules, emphasizing India's leap towards sustainable energy solutions.

The event also celebrated landmark collaborations through four MoU signings and highlighted innovations in renewable energy and grid modernization. With significant participation in ETECHnxt and Electraverse Sparks, ELECRAMA positioned India as an essential hub for electrical manufacturing, fostering innovation, and sustainability in the power sector.

