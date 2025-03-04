Left Menu

China Strikes Back: A Trade War Showdown

China has issued retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products in response to new American levies, while also imposing restrictions on 25 U.S. firms citing national security concerns. The Chinese foreign ministry urges the U.S. to re-engage in dialogue and cooperation to resolve the trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:59 IST
  • China

Amid escalating trade tensions, China has retaliated against recent U.S. tariffs by stepping up import levies on American agricultural and food products by 10% to 15%.

Furthermore, China has placed 25 American firms under export and investment restrictions, citing national security considerations as a justification.

The Chinese foreign ministry maintains that these measures are designed to safeguard its interests, with spokesperson Lin Jian urging the United States to return to negotiation and collaboration swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

