China Strikes Back: A Trade War Showdown

Amid escalating trade tensions, China has retaliated against recent U.S. tariffs by stepping up import levies on American agricultural and food products by 10% to 15%.

Furthermore, China has placed 25 American firms under export and investment restrictions, citing national security considerations as a justification.

The Chinese foreign ministry maintains that these measures are designed to safeguard its interests, with spokesperson Lin Jian urging the United States to return to negotiation and collaboration swiftly.

