Switzerland Seeks UNESCO Status for Iconic Yodelling

Switzerland's iconic alpine yodelling is on the verge of gaining international recognition as a cultural treasure, with a decision pending on its inclusion in UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list.

This unique form of vocal expression, characterized by swift changes between chest and head notes, historically served as a means for herders in the Central Alps to communicate across vast distances. Yodelling's cultural significance persists today, with over 12,000 yodellers spread across 780 choirs, passionately advocating for its preservation.

Anastasia Soeur, a yodel singer from Geneva, expresses pride in her art, while Professor Bernard Debarbieux of the University of Geneva highlights its deep ties to Swiss identity. The Swiss Yodelling Association awaits the UNESCO verdict, which could help protect and promote this treasured heritage on a global scale.

