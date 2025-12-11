Left Menu

Switzerland Seeks UNESCO Status for Iconic Yodelling

Switzerland's alpine yodelling, a centuries-old tradition, might soon join UNESCO's list of cultural treasures. This form of singing, rooted in the Central Alps and known for its distinct vocal transitions, is a significant aspect of Swiss cultural identity, despite mixed opinions on its practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:44 IST
Switzerland Seeks UNESCO Status for Iconic Yodelling

Switzerland's iconic alpine yodelling is on the verge of gaining international recognition as a cultural treasure, with a decision pending on its inclusion in UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list.

This unique form of vocal expression, characterized by swift changes between chest and head notes, historically served as a means for herders in the Central Alps to communicate across vast distances. Yodelling's cultural significance persists today, with over 12,000 yodellers spread across 780 choirs, passionately advocating for its preservation.

Anastasia Soeur, a yodel singer from Geneva, expresses pride in her art, while Professor Bernard Debarbieux of the University of Geneva highlights its deep ties to Swiss identity. The Swiss Yodelling Association awaits the UNESCO verdict, which could help protect and promote this treasured heritage on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025