Nobel Institute Cancels Press Conference Preceding Peace Prize Ceremony

The Norwegian Nobel Institute announced the cancellation of its planned press conference originally set to occur before the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, according to news agency NTB.

The Institute's spokesperson was unavailable to provide immediate comments regarding the reasons behind this sudden cancellation.

In 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to María Corina Machado, an opposition leader from Venezuela, marking a significant recognition of her efforts. However, the unexpected cancellation of the press event has raised questions about the associated protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)