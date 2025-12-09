Left Menu

Nobel Institute Cancels Press Conference Preceding Peace Prize Ceremony

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has canceled a press conference scheduled before the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be presented to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, despite the event's disrupted protocol. The institute has not commented on the cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

The Norwegian Nobel Institute announced the cancellation of its planned press conference originally set to occur before the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, according to news agency NTB.

The Institute's spokesperson was unavailable to provide immediate comments regarding the reasons behind this sudden cancellation.

In 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to María Corina Machado, an opposition leader from Venezuela, marking a significant recognition of her efforts. However, the unexpected cancellation of the press event has raised questions about the associated protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

