Trump's Vision for the Gaza Board of Peace: A Global Anticipation

President Donald Trump announced that the selection of global leaders for the Gaza Board of Peace will be revealed early next year. This board, formed under a recent Gaza ceasefire plan, aims to oversee the redevelopment of Gaza. The initiative has attracted significant international interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:43 IST
President Donald Trump revealed plans to announce the selection of international leaders for the Gaza Board of Peace early next year. The board, part of a plan to reinforce a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, will oversee Gaza's redevelopment and includes leaders from various nations eager to participate.

Trump stated that many global figures, including kings, presidents, and prime ministers, are keen to join this prestigious board. He emphasized the unique importance of this initiative, calling it potentially one of the most legendary boards.

The board was authorized by a United Nations Security Council resolution, which also established a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza. The Board of Peace aims to contribute to Gaza's redevelopment until the Palestinian Authority is ready to reassume control.

