Venezuelan Nobel Laureate's Press Conference Canceled Amid Oslo Award Anticipation

A planned press conference by Venezuelan opposition figure and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado was unexpectedly canceled. The event was set before her award ceremony in Oslo. Machado's journey and participation remain uncertain as the Norwegian Nobel Institute could not provide further timing details.

Maria Corina Machado
  • Country:
  • Norway

The anticipated news conference with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, scheduled just a day before her Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, was unexpectedly canceled after a prolonged delay.

Originally set to align with the tradition of winners holding a press meeting before the ceremony, the event was postponed without clarification. Hours later, the Norwegian Nobel Institute announced its cancellation for that day without detailing a rescheduled time.

The award ceremony recognizes Machado for her persistent efforts in advocating for democratic change in Venezuela. The Nobel Institute noted the difficulties surrounding her trip to Oslo, adding to the uncertainty of her participation in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

