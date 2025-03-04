Left Menu

Europe's Bold Defence Gamble: €150bn Borrowing Proposal

The European Commission has proposed a €150 billion joint borrowing initiative to bolster EU defence spending, amid pressure from Trump's policies and NATO dynamics. The funds aim to enhance military capabilities and build a resilient Europe. Defence spending may be exempt from EU fiscal rules for greater flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a plan to jointly borrow €150 billion to lend to EU governments for defence, as part of an overall €800 billion effort to bolster Europe's military capabilities. The move comes as European leaders face mounting pressure to hike defence expenditure, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, which have made the continent reconsider its reliance on Washington.

The proposed borrowing would fund projects in air and missile defence, artillery systems, drones, cyber security, and military mobility, among others. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgency of increasing spending both immediately and over the decade, highlighting that unified purchasing could lower costs and enhance interoperability.

EU leaders will deliberate the proposal in a summit focusing on defence spending. Notably, the Commission suggests exempting defence spending from EU fiscal rules and using cohesion fund money to assist defence projects. This initiative aims to enable Europe to assume greater defence responsibility, with potential defence budget flexibility reaching up to €800 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

