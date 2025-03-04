Europe's Bold Defence Gamble: €150bn Borrowing Proposal

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a plan to jointly borrow €150 billion to lend to EU governments for defence, as part of an overall €800 billion effort to bolster Europe's military capabilities. The move comes as European leaders face mounting pressure to hike defence expenditure, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, which have made the continent reconsider its reliance on Washington.

The proposed borrowing would fund projects in air and missile defence, artillery systems, drones, cyber security, and military mobility, among others. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgency of increasing spending both immediately and over the decade, highlighting that unified purchasing could lower costs and enhance interoperability.

EU leaders will deliberate the proposal in a summit focusing on defence spending. Notably, the Commission suggests exempting defence spending from EU fiscal rules and using cohesion fund money to assist defence projects. This initiative aims to enable Europe to assume greater defence responsibility, with potential defence budget flexibility reaching up to €800 billion.

