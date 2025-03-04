Fire Engulfs Tamil Nadu Fireworks Warehouse

A significant blaze erupted on Tuesday at the Krishna Fireworks warehouse located in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, near Sivakasi. Fire department officials confirmed the outbreak of the fire, which fortunately resulted in no casualties or injuries.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and more details are expected to surface. This incident adds to the alarming safety concerns in the region's fireworks industry.

Just last month, an explosion at a nearby firecracker manufacturing facility severely injured Balpandi, a 31-year-old worker, who sustained 20 percent burn injuries and was hospitalized. Local fire and rescue department officials have since been on high alert.

