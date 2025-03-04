Left Menu

Fire Engulfs Tamil Nadu Fireworks Warehouse

A fire erupted at the Krishna Fireworks warehouse in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, near Sivakasi. No casualties have been reported. Further information is anticipated as authorities continue their investigation. This incident follows a previous explosion last month that resulted in severe injuries to one individual.

Fire personnel dousing the blaze in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district (Photo/Fire Department). Image Credit: ANI
A significant blaze erupted on Tuesday at the Krishna Fireworks warehouse located in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, near Sivakasi. Fire department officials confirmed the outbreak of the fire, which fortunately resulted in no casualties or injuries.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and more details are expected to surface. This incident adds to the alarming safety concerns in the region's fireworks industry.

Just last month, an explosion at a nearby firecracker manufacturing facility severely injured Balpandi, a 31-year-old worker, who sustained 20 percent burn injuries and was hospitalized. Local fire and rescue department officials have since been on high alert.

