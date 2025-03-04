Trade Tensions Escalate: China Ups Tariffs on U.S. Goods

China swiftly retaliated against new U.S. tariffs on Tuesday by hiking import levies on $21 billion of American agricultural products, a move edging the major economies closer to an all-out trade conflict. This comes amid U.S. President Trump's imposition of an extra 10% duty on Chinese goods.

Beijing's retaliatory measures also include export and investment curbs on 25 American firms on national security grounds. However, the Chinese government seems open to negotiation, setting their tariff hikes below 20%, leaving room for potential diplomacy to avert a prolonged trade war.

The situation remains tense as the trade skirmish could impact global supply chains and exacerbate U.S. inflation while affecting China's post-COVID economic recovery efforts. Industry experts warn that unless resolved, the ongoing trade tensions could significantly disrupt global trade dynamics.

