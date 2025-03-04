Left Menu

Revolutionizing Dairy Farming: India's Biogas Initiative

India aims to install 10,000 biogas plants across 15 states under a circular dairy programme by NDDB and NGO Sustain Plus. This initiative will generate sustainable energy, improve soil health, reduce chemical fertilizer dependency, provide clean cooking fuel, and offer new income avenues for rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:51 IST
Revolutionizing Dairy Farming: India's Biogas Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and NGO Sustain Plus have embarked on a transformative mission to install 10,000 biogas plants across 15 Indian states. The initiative is a significant stride towards achieving sustainable dairy farming and environmental conservation.

MoUs with over 26 milk unions highlight the collaboration's scale, with the dairy cooperative network serving as a robust platform. The goal is to position India's dairy sector as both the largest and most sustainable globally, according to Sustain Plus Director Ganesh Neelam.

This project, inaugurated by Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, aims to benefit dairy farmers by offering clean cooking fuel and nutrient-rich bio-slurry for soil enrichment. Notably, the programme is set to replace significant quantities of chemical fertilizers with organic alternatives, thus supporting climate-smart and scalable agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025