Revolutionizing Dairy Farming: India's Biogas Initiative
India aims to install 10,000 biogas plants across 15 states under a circular dairy programme by NDDB and NGO Sustain Plus. This initiative will generate sustainable energy, improve soil health, reduce chemical fertilizer dependency, provide clean cooking fuel, and offer new income avenues for rural communities.
The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and NGO Sustain Plus have embarked on a transformative mission to install 10,000 biogas plants across 15 Indian states. The initiative is a significant stride towards achieving sustainable dairy farming and environmental conservation.
MoUs with over 26 milk unions highlight the collaboration's scale, with the dairy cooperative network serving as a robust platform. The goal is to position India's dairy sector as both the largest and most sustainable globally, according to Sustain Plus Director Ganesh Neelam.
This project, inaugurated by Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, aims to benefit dairy farmers by offering clean cooking fuel and nutrient-rich bio-slurry for soil enrichment. Notably, the programme is set to replace significant quantities of chemical fertilizers with organic alternatives, thus supporting climate-smart and scalable agricultural practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
