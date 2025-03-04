Left Menu

China Counters U.S. Tariffs with Import Suspensions on Soybeans and Lumber

China has suspended the import licenses for three U.S. firms and halted lumber imports following additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. Customs detected pest issues in imports. The move hits U.S. farmers hard as China's tariffs on agricultural products continue to rise amid strained trade relations.

Updated: 04-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:26 IST
China Counters U.S. Tariffs with Import Suspensions on Soybeans and Lumber
China escalated its trade retaliation on Tuesday by suspending the import licenses of three U.S. firms and halting American lumber imports. This move comes in response to the United States imposing new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Chinese customs identified phytosanitary issues in U.S. soybeans, citing pests such as ergot and seed coating agents, while small worms and fungal pests were found in lumber imports. The firms affected include CHS Inc, Louis Dreyfus, and EGT.

These actions coincide with President Trump's imposition of an extra 10% tariff on Chinese goods, aimed at addressing alleged Chinese inaction on drug flows, leading to a cumulative 20% tariff increase. China's further tariffs target American agricultural products, impacting U.S. exports significantly.

