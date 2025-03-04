Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes BJP's Politics Amid CAG Report Debate
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the Delhi BJP of negative politics, urging them to focus on real issues instead of attacks. She defended the former Delhi government's health performance. In response, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized AAP's health model, claiming it aimed to divert attention and collect money.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar issued a sharp rebuke to the ruling BJP in Delhi, accusing them of indulging in negative politics and prioritizing baseless accusations over addressing pressing issues facing Delhiites. Kakkar questioned the BJP's vision for the city, citing the party's focus on 14 CAG reports.
Kakkar urged the BJP to adopt a more constructive agenda, challenging them to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's promise of depositing 2500 rupees into every Delhi woman's account by a specific date. She called for an end to the politics of accusations, emphasizing the need to prioritize real issues affecting Delhi's citizens.
Addressing the topic of CAG reports, Kakkar highlighted the positive insights on healthcare performance in Delhi. In contrast, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of exploiting the health model for financial gain and distraction. Sirsa emphasized the BJP's commitment to reducing pollution and enhancing cleanliness in Delhi as part of its agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
