Left Menu

Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes BJP's Politics Amid CAG Report Debate

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the Delhi BJP of negative politics, urging them to focus on real issues instead of attacks. She defended the former Delhi government's health performance. In response, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized AAP's health model, claiming it aimed to divert attention and collect money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:30 IST
Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes BJP's Politics Amid CAG Report Debate
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar issued a sharp rebuke to the ruling BJP in Delhi, accusing them of indulging in negative politics and prioritizing baseless accusations over addressing pressing issues facing Delhiites. Kakkar questioned the BJP's vision for the city, citing the party's focus on 14 CAG reports.

Kakkar urged the BJP to adopt a more constructive agenda, challenging them to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's promise of depositing 2500 rupees into every Delhi woman's account by a specific date. She called for an end to the politics of accusations, emphasizing the need to prioritize real issues affecting Delhi's citizens.

Addressing the topic of CAG reports, Kakkar highlighted the positive insights on healthcare performance in Delhi. In contrast, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of exploiting the health model for financial gain and distraction. Sirsa emphasized the BJP's commitment to reducing pollution and enhancing cleanliness in Delhi as part of its agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025