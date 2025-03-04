European Firms Brace for U.S. Tariff Impact

European companies are bracing for the impact of U.S. trade tariffs, as President Donald Trump's recent directives could dramatically alter transatlantic commerce. On Tuesday, the U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and doubled tariffs on Chinese goods, affecting over $2.2 trillion in trade.

With a second wave targeting Europe expected next month, corporations are hastily revising their strategies. Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli is considering supply chain shifts to minimize tariff repercussions. Meanwhile, Germany's Continental AG is assessing production adjustments, with a focus on maintaining value for clients amidst escalating trade tensions.

Italian agriculture is also on alert, fearing significant economic damage if tariffs extend to European exports. Industry leaders and EU officials are calling for a united response, advocating for negotiations with the U.S. to prevent detrimental economic fallout.

