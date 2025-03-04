GE Vernova Secures Major Rs 500 Crore Order from Power Grid Corporation

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has made headlines by securing orders worth a substantial Rs 500 crore. The company will supply and install 765kV class transformers and reactors for the power sector's bulk procurement needs.

This lucrative deal was announced on Tuesday, revealing that the orders were placed by Power Grid Corporation. The project spans the installation and supply of transformers and reactors featuring various capacities.

As per the regulatory filing, execution of these significant orders is expected to be completed within 36 months, marking a key development in the power transmission sector.

