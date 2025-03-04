Left Menu

GE Vernova Secures Major Rs 500 Crore Order from Power Grid Corporation

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has landed significant orders worth Rs 500 crore to supply and install 765kV class transformers and reactors for Power Grid Corporation, with execution expected within 36 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:22 IST
GE Vernova Secures Major Rs 500 Crore Order from Power Grid Corporation
  • Country:
  • India

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has made headlines by securing orders worth a substantial Rs 500 crore. The company will supply and install 765kV class transformers and reactors for the power sector's bulk procurement needs.

This lucrative deal was announced on Tuesday, revealing that the orders were placed by Power Grid Corporation. The project spans the installation and supply of transformers and reactors featuring various capacities.

As per the regulatory filing, execution of these significant orders is expected to be completed within 36 months, marking a key development in the power transmission sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025