Mizoram Unveils Ambitious ₹15,198.76 Crore Budget for 2025-26
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a ₹15,198.76 crore state budget for 2025-26, focusing on sustainable development and infrastructure modernization. The budget includes initiatives to boost GSDP, enhance revenue, and allocate funds for social and economic sectors. An emphasis is placed on aligning with India’s vision of 'Developed India and Mizoram.'
On Tuesday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented a forward-looking state budget of ₹15,198.76 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, in the state assembly. This budget is designed to harness opportunities from India's fast-paced growth to fulfill the objectives of a 'Developed India' and a 'Developed Mizoram.'
Key elements include a major flagship scheme, 'Mizoram Bana Kaih (Hand holding),' supported with a 75% increase in funding to ₹350 crore for sustainable development. The government has allocated ₹55 crore to the Mizoram State Road Fund Board, bolstered by funds from the Road Maintenance Cess. Significant investments in social infrastructure have also been earmarked, such as ₹15 crore for education, health, and social welfare sectors, and substantial funding towards road maintenance and economic services.
Mizoram anticipates an impressive ₹36,088.82 crore GSDP for 2025-26, with a projected fiscal deficit of ₹1,651.68 crore. Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the estimated total expenditure across general and social services, forecasting a rise in revenue receipts and proposing crucial supplementary demands to meet developmental goals.
