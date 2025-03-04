Mizoram Unveils Ambitious ₹15,198.76 Crore Budget for 2025-26

On Tuesday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented a forward-looking state budget of ₹15,198.76 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, in the state assembly. This budget is designed to harness opportunities from India's fast-paced growth to fulfill the objectives of a 'Developed India' and a 'Developed Mizoram.'

Key elements include a major flagship scheme, 'Mizoram Bana Kaih (Hand holding),' supported with a 75% increase in funding to ₹350 crore for sustainable development. The government has allocated ₹55 crore to the Mizoram State Road Fund Board, bolstered by funds from the Road Maintenance Cess. Significant investments in social infrastructure have also been earmarked, such as ₹15 crore for education, health, and social welfare sectors, and substantial funding towards road maintenance and economic services.

Mizoram anticipates an impressive ₹36,088.82 crore GSDP for 2025-26, with a projected fiscal deficit of ₹1,651.68 crore. Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the estimated total expenditure across general and social services, forecasting a rise in revenue receipts and proposing crucial supplementary demands to meet developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)