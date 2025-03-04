Left Menu

JSW Energy's Strategic Move: CCI Greenlights Acquisition of KSK Mahanadi

The Competition Commission of India has approved JSW Energy's acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company, enhancing JSW's power production portfolio. With a significant portion of the 3,600 MW capacity operational or near completion, this acquisition strengthens JSW's ambitious 20 GW target well ahead of 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:09 IST
JSW Energy's Strategic Move: CCI Greenlights Acquisition of KSK Mahanadi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted clearance for JSW Energy's ambitious acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company. This transaction entails a complete acquisition of KSK Mahanadi, currently amid the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), by JSW Energy Ltd (JSWEL) through its subsidiary JSW Thermal Energy One Ltd.

KSK Mahanadi Power Company, established in 2009, operates a 3,600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. At present, 1,800 MW of this capacity is operational, with another 1,800 MW under construction. The strategically positioned plant benefits from firm arrangements for necessary resources such as water and coal transportation.

JSW Energy's total locked-in thermal generation capacity rises to 7.5 GW, positioning the company significantly closer to its goal of 20 GW ahead of the 2030 timeline. In related news, CCI also approved Shell Deutschland GmbH and Shell Overseas Investments' acquisition of Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd, marking another key development in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025