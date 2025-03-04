JSW Energy's Strategic Move: CCI Greenlights Acquisition of KSK Mahanadi

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted clearance for JSW Energy's ambitious acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company. This transaction entails a complete acquisition of KSK Mahanadi, currently amid the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), by JSW Energy Ltd (JSWEL) through its subsidiary JSW Thermal Energy One Ltd.

KSK Mahanadi Power Company, established in 2009, operates a 3,600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. At present, 1,800 MW of this capacity is operational, with another 1,800 MW under construction. The strategically positioned plant benefits from firm arrangements for necessary resources such as water and coal transportation.

JSW Energy's total locked-in thermal generation capacity rises to 7.5 GW, positioning the company significantly closer to its goal of 20 GW ahead of the 2030 timeline. In related news, CCI also approved Shell Deutschland GmbH and Shell Overseas Investments' acquisition of Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd, marking another key development in the energy sector.

