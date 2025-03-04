Czech Republic's Strategy Amid Russian Oil Supply Halt

Oil supplies from Russia to the Czech Republic through the Druzhba pipeline have ceased without a disclosed cause, leading the local refiner Unipetrol to seek access to state reserves.

In a previous incident in December, a payment dispute caused a temporary halt affecting the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. Czech Industry Minister Lukas Vlcek assured that despite the stoppage, the state reserves are sufficient to prevent service disruptions for households and companies.

The Czech Republic has options, including the TAL pipeline, to maintain oil supplies if the halt persists. The country's strategic move is part of a broader effort to reduce dependence on Russian energy following the Ukraine invasion in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)