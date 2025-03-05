Left Menu

China's Strategy to Tackle Aging Population and Boost Childcare

China plans to counter its aging population with policies offering childcare subsidies and free preschool education. Announcements were made during the National People's Congress meeting, as China's population decline continues and ages rapidly. New measures include adjusting retirement ages and improving elderly care services, particularly in rural regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:01 IST
China's Strategy to Tackle Aging Population and Boost Childcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has announced new strategies to address its rapidly aging population and declining birth rates, unveiling initiatives during the National People's Congress meeting. Key measures include childcare subsidies, free preschool education, and increased retirement benefits for seniors, as the country grapples to balance its demographic challenges.

The government aims to provide additional support to rural and migrant families. Authorities plan to offer more comprehensive services to pregnant women and enhance childcare especially for rural children. These plans are part of China's effort to reverse a significant decline in population and encourage childbearing through financial and social incentives.

Amid these demographic shifts, China is adjusting retirement ages, aiming to gradually increase the statutory age for retirement. This comes as the country faces a rapidly growing number of seniors, expected to soar to over 400 million by 2035. The government promises to boost basic pensions and develop 'public interest' elderly care services in response to these trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025