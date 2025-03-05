Film Actress Arrested in Gold Smuggling Bust at Bengaluru Airport

Ranya Rao, a film actress and daughter of a senior police official, has been arrested on charges of gold smuggling at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended Rao on Monday night after she was reportedly found with 14.8 kg of gold.

Ranya, known for her roles in films like Manikya and Pataki, was taken before a special court for financial offences on Tuesday evening, where she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Prior to her custody, the actress underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital.

According to the DRI, Rao claimed her trip to Dubai was for business reasons. However, based on a prior intelligence tip-off, Delhi DRI officials were stationed at the airport two hours before her Emirates flight landed. She was detained at around 7 pm at Bengaluru Airport. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)