DoT's Crackdown: Safeguarding Telecom Resources Against Cyber Fraud

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rolled out several initiatives to counter the misuse of telecom resources by cybercriminals and fraudsters. In a recent press release, the Ministry of Communications highlighted concerns over deceptive tactics being employed to exploit telecom systems.

The DoT's observations reveal tactics involving the unauthorized acquisition of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards and telecommunication identifiers, such as SMS headers, to disseminate fraudulent bulk messages. Alarmingly, some individuals procure SIMs using fake documents, a direct violation of the Telecommunications Act 2023. Occasionally, Points of Sale are found assisting in these illegal procurements, effectively abetting the offences.

Fraudsters are also reported to manipulate telecommunication identifiers, such as Calling Line Identity, via mobile applications. This not only breaches the Telecommunication Act but also threatens user security. Sections of the Act stipulate severe repercussions for these offences, envisioning up to three years imprisonment and substantial fines. Through robust enforcement and advanced technological measures, DoT aims to assure citizens a safer telecom environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)