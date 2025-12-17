Cyber Fraud Syndicate Unmasked: Arrests Made in Dungarpur

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan's Dungarpur police have apprehended two members of a cyber fraud syndicate based in Dubai. The arrests, made in Gujarat, have exposed a network that deceived victims by exploiting their bank accounts, largely targeting rural communities, officials announced on Wednesday.

The syndicate, which orchestrated fraudulent activities across the nation, swindled crores by convincing individuals to open bank accounts under the guise of receiving government benefits. These accounts were then manipulated for illegal financial transactions, including cryptocurrency trading and online betting.

Authorities revealed that the arrested suspects, Kausal Kumhar and Nilesh Kalal, were captured during a wedding in Gujarat as they attempted to escape to Dubai. Investigations unearthed the misuse of over 450 bank accounts, resulting in estimated fraud of nearly Rs 160 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)