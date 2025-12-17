Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Syndicate Unmasked: Arrests Made in Dungarpur

Two men from a cyber fraud syndicate operating from Dubai were arrested in Gujarat by Rajasthan's Dungarpur police. The syndicate exploited rural bank accounts, swindling victims through fraudulent activities. Over 450 accounts were misused for trading and betting, amassing nearly Rs 160 crore.

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan's Dungarpur police have apprehended two members of a cyber fraud syndicate based in Dubai. The arrests, made in Gujarat, have exposed a network that deceived victims by exploiting their bank accounts, largely targeting rural communities, officials announced on Wednesday.

The syndicate, which orchestrated fraudulent activities across the nation, swindled crores by convincing individuals to open bank accounts under the guise of receiving government benefits. These accounts were then manipulated for illegal financial transactions, including cryptocurrency trading and online betting.

Authorities revealed that the arrested suspects, Kausal Kumhar and Nilesh Kalal, were captured during a wedding in Gujarat as they attempted to escape to Dubai. Investigations unearthed the misuse of over 450 bank accounts, resulting in estimated fraud of nearly Rs 160 crore.

