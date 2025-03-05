Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Visit: A Prelude to Key Congress Deliberations
Rahul Gandhi gears up for a strategic visit to Gujarat, engaging with party workers in the run-up to Assembly elections. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal reviews AICC Meeting preparations, aiming to address BJP's 'anti-people policies'. The session will chart Congress's future political course.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Gujarat on March 7-8, engaging with party workers to strategize for upcoming Assembly elections. During the visit, he will meet district and state-level party members to strengthen preparations.
In an effort to solidify the party's actions, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal reviewed arrangements for the All India Congress Committee Meeting, scheduled for April 8-9 in Ahmedabad. Venugopal paid tribute at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial, honoring India's first Union Home Minister.
The Congress press release highlighted the meeting's agenda, which includes tackling BJP's 'anti-people policies' and devising the party's future plans. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the sessions, reinforcing the party's dedication to addressing national issues and promoting a united opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)