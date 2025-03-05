Punjab Police Nab Key Drug Traffickers Amid Renewed Crackdown
Punjab Police has arrested notorious drug traffickers Amolak Singh and Mahabir Singh, marking a major win in the state's crackdown on the drug menace. Seized items include firearms, cartridges, and drug money. This operation aligns with broader national efforts led by the central government to eradicate drug trafficking.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough against the drug trade, Punjab Police have apprehended two high-profile drug traffickers, Amolak Singh and Mahabir Singh. The operation led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and a substantial sum of drug money, according to the Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.
Previous arrests in this ongoing case involved seven individuals caught with 3 kg of heroin and Rs 5 lakh in drug-related funds. The DGP announced on social media platform X, emphasizing that this operation captured key figures in the narcotics network, including Amolak Singh, who had evaded capture since 2019 despite numerous charges.
These developments come amidst a larger campaign against drug trafficking endorsed by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both leaders have pledged to intensify efforts, with the central government's narcotics strategy showing success across various states, leading to multiple convictions of traffickers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Implementation of New Criminal Laws
Amit Shah Pushes Rapid Reform in J-K with New Criminal Laws
Amit Shah Calls for Swift Implementation of New Criminal Laws in J&K
Amit Shah Pushes for Swift Justice Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir
Court Date Set for Hearing Against Amit Shah over Ambedkar Comments