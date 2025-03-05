Tamil Nadu's Language Debate: Stalin vs BJP on Tamil and Hindi

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, urging them to prioritize Tamil as an official language and halt the perceived imposition of Hindi. Stalin's remarks targeted the BJP-led central government, questioning their commitment to Tamil culture, as expressed on the social media platform X.

Stalin challenged the authenticity of claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves Tamil, urging for action over symbolic gestures. He argued for the uninstallation of Hindi from Union Government offices in Tamil Nadu and elevating Tamil to an official language status, drawing parallels in its funding with Sanskrit.

On the other hand, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai criticized Stalin's efforts in spreading Tamil beyond state borders, citing past inactivity even when his party held power at the center. Annamalai highlighted Prime Minister Modi's initiatives for promoting Tamil culture outside Tamil Nadu as a comparison. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)