Tamil Nadu's Language Debate: Stalin vs BJP on Tamil and Hindi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has challenged the BJP to prioritize Tamil over Hindi, urging concrete actions rather than symbolic gestures. In response, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai questioned Stalin's efforts to promote Tamil globally, highlighting differences in approach on linguistic and cultural promotion.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, urging them to prioritize Tamil as an official language and halt the perceived imposition of Hindi. Stalin's remarks targeted the BJP-led central government, questioning their commitment to Tamil culture, as expressed on the social media platform X.
Stalin challenged the authenticity of claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves Tamil, urging for action over symbolic gestures. He argued for the uninstallation of Hindi from Union Government offices in Tamil Nadu and elevating Tamil to an official language status, drawing parallels in its funding with Sanskrit.
On the other hand, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai criticized Stalin's efforts in spreading Tamil beyond state borders, citing past inactivity even when his party held power at the center. Annamalai highlighted Prime Minister Modi's initiatives for promoting Tamil culture outside Tamil Nadu as a comparison. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Language Rumble: Urdu Ousted by Sanskrit in Rajasthan Schools
Tamil Nadu Governor Challenges Rhetoric Over Tamil Language and Bharathiar’s Legacy
Language Controversy in Rajasthan: Urdu-Sanskrit Swap Sparks Debate
Amit Shah's Apology at Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri Event Highlights Tamil Language Reverence