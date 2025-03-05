Left Menu

Gujarat Forms Committee to Examine Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Gujarat has formed a 5-member committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, to draft guidelines for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The committee met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and is encouraging public suggestions on UCC until March 7, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:34 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel with committee Chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-member committee, spearheaded by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, has been established by the Gujarat state government to explore the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The committee paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and is tasked with drafting guidelines for potential UCC adoption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the necessity of a nationwide UCC for equitable citizen rights, prompting Gujarat to examine piloting the initiative. The committee is soliciting public input on the UCC, which can be submitted through an online portal until March 7, 2025. Feedback is welcomed from diverse sources, including individuals, NGOs, social groups, and religious institutions.

In addition to public consultation, the committee will engage with various stakeholders, including political entities and religious groups, to assess the need for UCC in Gujarat. Their findings will contribute to the preparation of a legal draft to be submitted within 45 days, influencing the state government's decision-making process on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

