Jordan Launches WAEI/WAEIA Campaign to Raise Awareness on Workers’ Rights

On February 26, 2025, the Jordanian National Committee for Pay Equity launched the third phase of its national awareness campaign, “WAEI/WAEIA,” aimed at educating workers, especially women, about their rights in the private sector. The event was presided over by Maha Ali, Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women, and Farouq Al-Hamidi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Labour. The launch was supported by a coalition of key partners, including the International Labour Organization (ILO), UN Women, the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU), and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Empowering Women for Economic Development

Maha Ali emphasized the importance of this campaign in enhancing women's economic participation, aligning with the Royal vision to empower women. She discussed the essential provisions of the Labour Law that support women's entry into and retention in the labor market, particularly the provisions related to workplace harassment, flexible work arrangements, and special protections for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Ali stated that these efforts aim to bridge the gender gap and support national sustainable development goals by making women’s economic participation a priority.

Creating a Fair Work Environment

Farouq Al-Hamidi highlighted the critical role of awareness-raising campaigns in fostering a work environment free from violations. He stressed the importance of educating both workers and employers about their respective rights and responsibilities to ensure compliance with labor laws and create a safe, healthy, and sustainable workplace.

Panel Discussions on Labour Law and Women’s Rights

The launch event included a panel discussion on the impact of Labour Law amendments on the private sector’s work environment. The discussion focused on key changes aimed at combatting discrimination, improving working conditions for women, and promoting fair employment practices. The campaign also highlighted new legislation that facilitates flexible working hours, remote work, and compressed workweeks—key reforms designed to reduce employment barriers for women.

The Role of International Partnerships in Advancing Workers' Rights

Amal Mowafy, Country Coordinator for the ILO in Jordan, emphasized the success of the first two phases of the campaign, noting that they had led to significant advancements in labor rights both nationally and internationally. The inclusion of UN Women and GIZ in this campaign signals a broader, collaborative effort to promote labor rights, with a particular focus on supporting women’s rights and achieving gender equality in the workforce.

Supporting Women in Leadership

Khaled Abu Marjoub, Vice President of the GFJTU, affirmed the union’s commitment to increasing workers’ awareness of their rights and advocating for women to take on leadership roles within the trade union movement. He noted that the union has launched programs designed to promote women’s leadership at all levels.

A Path Forward for Inclusive Workplaces

Manal Benkirane, Deputy Representative of UN Women in Jordan, highlighted the importance of fostering a legislative environment that promotes sustainable development and equality. She emphasized that the campaign represents a step forward in raising awareness about the reforms that benefit workers, especially women, and contribute to creating inclusive and fair workplaces.

Continued Commitment to Advancing Labour Rights

The partners involved in the campaign have reaffirmed their commitment to the continued promotion of workers' rights and the implementation of legal reforms. The third phase of the “WAEI/WAEIA” campaign will expand to new sectors of the labor market, focusing on supporting women, promoting gender equality, and ensuring the fair treatment of all workers.

This initiative is part of the larger "Equality@Work" project, a collaborative effort with the ILO’s Decent Work for Women Programme in Jordan, supported by the Government of Norway.