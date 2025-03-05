IIT Madras Innovates Ballistic-Resistant Design for Concrete Structures

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has introduced a groundbreaking framework aimed at fortifying crucial infrastructure against ballistic missile threats. This pioneering approach is set to enable designers to craft innovative solutions that bolster the ballistic resistance of reinforced concrete panels, a primary material for critical structures such as military bunkers and nuclear facilities, according to an official announcement.

Through rigorous computational simulations, the IIT Madras team analyzed the impacts of missiles on reinforced concrete, addressing the localized damage these structures endure, such as penetration and scabbing. Given the strategic significance of these constructions, protection against such impacts is imperative, to prevent severe structural damage or collapse.

Ballistics, the science encompassing projectile flight and impact, plays a crucial role not only for military applications but also in the architectural design of protective structures. The researchers from IIT Madras employed Finite Element (FE) Simulation, harnessing numerical methods to solve complex engineering challenges. Leading the study, Dr. Alagappan Ponnalagu and Roouf Un Nabi Dar developed a novel performance-based design framework, emphasizing depth of penetration and crater damage in RC panels.

A significant outcome is the establishment of a probabilistic formula to reliably estimate crater diameters, ensuring accurate assessment of damage. Dr. Ponnalagu highlighted the inadequacies in current empirical formulas, presenting their comprehensive design strategy as a remedy. The research provides a reliable methodology for understanding and designing RC panels to withstand ballistic impacts, promising advancements in structural resilience.

Looking ahead, the researchers aim to create lightweight, cost-effective, and sustainable ballistic-resistant panels for strategic installations in challenging terrains. This endeavor underscores a novel design philosophy, seeking to ensure structural resilience against projectile damage.

