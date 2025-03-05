Innovative Solutions Unveiled at National Election Conference
A two-day conference in Delhi involving Chief Electoral Officers from various regions concluded with resolutions to enhance election management using advanced technologies. Key initiatives include creating educational animated videos and an integrated IT system to facilitate stakeholder engagement and ensure efficient elections.
- Country:
- India
The two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers from across India, held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi, has wrapped up with significant outcomes. The gathering aimed at refining the nation's election processes by utilizing cutting-edge technology, according to an official statement from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
A series of animated videos tailored for the 28 identified stakeholders will be developed as part of a modern capacity-building initiative. These visual resources intend to provide comprehensive election-related learning, enhancing the electoral framework in line with CEC Gyanesh Kumar's vision of leveraging technology for improved efficiency.
On day two, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, scrutinized critical deliverables proposed by each state and union territory leader. They discussed strategies to offset misinformation through enhanced communication and social media outreach, aiming for a more informed voter engagement landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk: Adviser Without Decision-Making Power in Trump Administration
Trump Unveils Reciprocal Tariff Strategy to Balance Trade Fairness
Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics
Rethinking AI: Why accuracy alone isn’t enough in social decision-making
Arunachal Pradesh Revamps Social Schemes with Major Cabinet Decisions