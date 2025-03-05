Innovative Solutions Unveiled at National Election Conference

The two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers from across India, held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi, has wrapped up with significant outcomes. The gathering aimed at refining the nation's election processes by utilizing cutting-edge technology, according to an official statement from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A series of animated videos tailored for the 28 identified stakeholders will be developed as part of a modern capacity-building initiative. These visual resources intend to provide comprehensive election-related learning, enhancing the electoral framework in line with CEC Gyanesh Kumar's vision of leveraging technology for improved efficiency.

On day two, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, scrutinized critical deliverables proposed by each state and union territory leader. They discussed strategies to offset misinformation through enhanced communication and social media outreach, aiming for a more informed voter engagement landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)