Supreme Court Highlights IAS Supremacy in Resource Allocation

The Supreme Court recently observed that IAS officers often assert superiority over IPS and IFS officers, causing inter-departmental conflicts. This was noted during a hearing on the misuse of CAMPA funds, meant for afforestation. The court directed state action, expressing concern over fund misutilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:53 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised significant concerns regarding the perceived supremacy of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers over their Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) counterparts. This observation emerged during a hearing related to the misuse of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih highlighted their experiences, noting ongoing tussles between IAS and other service officers, resulting in resentment. Justice Gavai stressed that IAS officers' superiority assertion is prevalent across states, with IFS and IPS officers often feeling overshadowed.

The court also expressed serious concern over the diversion of CAMPA funds intended for increasing green cover, being misused for purchasing non-essential items like iPhones. The directive was issued for the Chief Secretary of the involved state to submit an affidavit addressing these fund misallocations, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assuring efforts to mediate officer conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

