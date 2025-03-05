Euro Surges Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions and German Fiscal Overhaul

The dollar plunged to its lowest in three months on Wednesday as the U.S. faced escalating trade tensions. Meanwhile, Germany's significant debt overhaul led to a major sell-off in its government bonds, marking their worst day since the late 1990s. As investors reeled from new tariffs and fiscal changes, attention also turned to China's National People's Congress, which reiterated a 5% economic growth target for 2025.

The euro capitalized on the dollar's weakness, soaring to a four-month high and driving European stocks upward. German 30-year bond yields experienced a historic rise, reaching levels last seen in 1998. This financial turmoil followed agreements within German political circles to implement a sweeping 500 billion-euro infrastructure fund alongside revamped borrowing limits.

Analysts remarked on the vast implications of these changes, suggesting Germany's economic strategy is undergoing its most radical transformation since post-reunification. As markets digest these developments, European defense stocks surged on increased regional security spending, while U.S. dollar woes continued amidst broader global economic concerns.

