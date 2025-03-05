Left Menu

Meghalaya's Vision for 2025-26: Scholarship, Growth, and Fiscal Prudence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma presented a Rs 1,970 crore deficit budget for 2025-26, announcing a Rs 6,000 scholarship for post-matric students. The budget aims at economic growth with a fiscal deficit maintained below 3.5% of GSDP. Notable increases include climate, youth, and gender budgets.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has tabled a Rs 1,970 crore deficit budget for the financial year 2025-26, focusing on scholarships and economic growth. A Rs 6,000 scholarship for all post-matric students was announced, benefiting over 80,000 youths.

The budget's deficit is aligned with a targeted Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 66,645 crore, as Meghalaya aims to become a USD 10 billion economy by 2028. The fiscal deficit is well within the permissible limit, maintained at 2.96% of the GSDP, emphasizing fiscal prudence.

Sangma highlighted significant increases in climate, youth, and gender budgets, while revenue from the state's own tax surged to Rs 4,041 crore this year. The annual growth rate from 2023-26 stands at 12.7%, setting a firm path to achieving economic targets.

