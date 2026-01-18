Two more Naxalites killed in ongoing Bijapur operation in Chhattisgarh; toll rises to six: Police.
PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Two more Naxalites killed in ongoing Bijapur operation in Chhattisgarh; toll rises to six: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maoist Neutralization: Security Forces Continue Successful Operation in Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Achieve Major Victory Against Naxalites
Security Forces Neutralize High-Ranking Naxal Leader in Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Clash with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Manipur: Security Forces Target Militant Hideouts in Churachandpur