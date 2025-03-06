New Zealand Red Meat Exports Surge Amid Expanding Markets

New Zealand’s sheep and beef farmers are set to see a significant financial boost, with an additional $1.2 billion expected to flow into their bank accounts this year. The rise is driven by strong global demand, favorable export prices, and new trade opportunities in Europe and the Middle East, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced during a farm visit in Canterbury today.

“This is extremely positive news for sheep and beef farmers who have faced challenges over the last six years,” Mr. McClay stated. “The 13 per cent growth in red meat exports will have a profound economic impact, particularly benefiting our provincial towns.”

New Zealand's diversified trade network, supported by Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), continues to offer exporters flexibility in choosing their markets. The recently enacted trade agreement with the European Union has already resulted in a 24 per cent increase in goods exports to Europe, with sheep meat playing a crucial role in this expansion.

Mr. McClay highlighted the sharp increase in livestock prices over the past year, with lamb prices up by 20 per cent and mutton prices surging by 70 per cent. “It’s encouraging to see farmers receiving fair value for their high-quality products,” he added.

Total red meat exports are projected to reach $10.2 billion this year, with rising demand from key markets seeking premium, safe, and sustainably produced New Zealand food and fibre. “New Zealand red meat is among the safest and most environmentally sustainable food products in the world. We are committed to meeting our environmental and climate obligations without shutting down farms or moving jobs and production overseas,” Mr. McClay emphasized.

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting sheep and beef farmers by cutting unnecessary regulatory burdens and compliance costs, ensuring fair conditions for farming businesses.

“We have already implemented a ban on full farm-to-forest conversions entering the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) on our most productive farmland, effective from December 4 last year. Soon, we will introduce legislation to Parliament to further solidify this decision,” Mr. McClay confirmed.

The Government has set an ambitious target of doubling exports in value over the next decade. “Our hardworking sheep and beef farmers are playing a vital role in growing the New Zealand economy, and we will continue to support them in achieving this goal,” he concluded.