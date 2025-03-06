"Nobody has right to raise finger on him": Maulana Khalid Rashid on Shami not observing 'roza' during India-Australia match

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli on Thursday said that since Mohammed Shami is playing he had an option to not observe Roza and nobody has a right to raise a finger on the cricketer. "It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramazan. However, Allah has clearly mentioned in the Quran that if a person is on a journey or not well, they have the option not to observe Roza. In the case of Mohammed Shami, he is on a tour, so he has the option not to observe Roza. Nobody has a right to raise a finger on him," Mahli told ANI.

Earlier today, Right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami's cousin, Mumtaz, came out in support of his brother and said that he is playing for the country and called the people "shameful" who are blaming the cricketer for not keeping the "Roza". During Ramzan, the 34-year-old player was seen drinking an energy drink during the semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

"He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept 'Roza' and are playing matches, so this is nothing new. It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9," Mumtaz said while speaking to ANI. Shami, who played a key role in India's victory with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, has now climbed to the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers. So far in the mega event, the speedster has grabbed eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.88.

Earlier, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi stoked a controversy by calling Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan. Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God."

Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal. "One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match," Maulana Bareilvi said.

Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. (ANI)

