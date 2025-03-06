Auriga Research to set up advanced lab in Assam to enhance tea testing

Multidisciplinary testing lab Auriga Research Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it has signed two agreements for enhancing advanced laboratory facilities and tea testing in Assam.

It has partnered with the Assam government to establish an advanced testing laboratory for food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda and medical devices, the company said in a statement.

''This facility will be set up in Guwahati or Dibrugarh with operations expected to commence within nine months. It will cater to both domestic businesses and export-driven industries, ensuring compliance with national and international quality standards,'' it added.

In another move, Auriga Research signed an MoU with the Tea Research Association (TRA) to enhance Assam's tea testing infrastructure.

''Assam contributes nearly 50 per cent of India's total tea exports, yet small growers and bought leaf factories (BLFs) often struggle with access to affordable, high-quality testing and regulatory compliance services,'' the company said.

The two agreements were signed during the recently held Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, it added.

Commenting on the development, Auriga Research Managing Director Saurabh Arora said, ''With our four decades of expertise in testing, inspection and certification, we are committed to establishing new benchmarks for quality and safety in the food, pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.'' The company's association with the TRA will ensure that robust testing infrastructure will be provided in Assam to unlock new opportunities by tea growers and exporters, he added.

''This partnership with TRA will help small and mid-sized producers meet global safety and quality standards, reinforcing Assam's position as a global tea leader,'' Arora said.

As per the agreement, the Assam government will provide policy support, fast-track clearances and facilitation services to ensure smooth implementation.

''This will enable Assam's tea industry to expand exports to key global markets such as the EU, US and Middle East,'' the company statement said.

Auriga Research will also assist TRA in organising training programmes for tea cultivators, implementing structured quality monitoring mechanisms and supporting broader food processing industries in northeast India, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)