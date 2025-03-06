Left Menu

Zelenskiy urges EU leaders to back idea of truce in air and sea

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:37 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on EU leaders in Brussels to support the idea of truce in the air and at sea towards achieving peace in Ukraine.

"Everyone needs to make sure that Russia, as the sole source of this war, accepts the need to end it. This can be proved by two forms of silence that are easy to establish and monitor, namely, no attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure – truce for missiles, bombs, and long-range drones, and the second is truce on the water, meaning no military operations in the Black Sea," he said.

