US will exert maximum pressure on Iran via sanctions, Bessent says
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 23:01 IST
The U.S. will exert a campaign of maximum pressure of sanctions Iran to collapse its oil exports and put pressure on its currency, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.
"Making Iran broke again will mark the beginning of our updated sanctions policy," Bessent told members of the Economic Club of New York.
