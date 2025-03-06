Union Minister Jitendra Singh flags off CSIR's E-Tractor roadshow from Jammu to Kanyakumari

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday flagged off the CSIR-developed e-Tractor roadshow from Jammu, which is headed for Kanyakumari to cover the entire country. "This marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable and technology-driven agriculture. The e-tractor, which was initially launched in Delhi, has been put on a nationwide roadshow to raise awareness about eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions in farming," the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release.

According to the ministry release, after its stop in Jammu, the e-tractor will travel through various regions before reaching its final destination in Kanyakumari. The Minister also inaugurated an E-Tiller developed by the CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI), Durgapur, a constituent lab.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Singh underscored the importance of innovation in agriculture and how CSIR's technology will contribute to the ease of farming, reducing operational costs and promoting sustainability. "This e-tractor is not just an advanced technological intervention but a step towards ensuring affordable and environment-friendly farming solutions. It reflects our commitment to integrating innovation with agriculture, benefiting both farmers and agri-startups," he said. He further highlighted that the e-tractor aligns with the government's broader vision of promoting green energy and self-reliance in agriculture. He pointed out that while traditional farming practices rely on expensive fossil fuels, the electric tractor offers a viable alternative that significantly reduces carbon emissions and operating expenses.

"By adopting this technology, farmers will not only reduce their fuel costs but also contribute to environmental conservation. The roadshow will allow farmers across the country to witness firsthand how this new technology can transform agriculture," he added. The Minister further emphasized that CSIR's initiatives aim to bridge the technological divide in Indian farming by bringing scientific innovations directly to the grassroots.

"CSIR has been actively working on technologies that enhance efficiency and productivity in the agricultural sector. The e-tractor is an example of how research-driven innovations can be commercialized for widespread adoption," he said. In his address, he also discussed the government's concerted efforts to promote agricultural entrepreneurship through policies that support agri-startups, rural youth, and women entrepreneurs. He reiterated that the government's Bio-E3 policy--Biotechnology for Environment, Economy, and Employment--ensures that scientific advancements translate into economic opportunities for farmers.

"The government is providing comprehensive support, from technological assistance to financial aid, to ensure that our farmers and startups can seamlessly adopt modern solutions. The Mudra loan scheme, for example, has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs, including women-led businesses in agriculture," he added. The e-tractor roadshow, which will move from Jammu to Kanyakumari, is expected to generate significant interest among farmers, agri-startups, and policymakers. Through this initiative, CSIR aims to showcase how clean energy solutions can revolutionize Indian agriculture, making it more sustainable, cost-effective, and accessible to a larger segment of the farming community.

The Minister also stressed that with increasing awareness and government support, India is witnessing a transformation in its agricultural landscape. He cited examples of successful agritech interventions, such as drone-assisted farming, soil health cards, and high-value crops like lavender, which are creating new income avenues for farmers. On the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh also inaugurated the Agro-Soil Research Laboratory at CSIR-IIIM Chatha Farm, where a group of Scientists and researchers will work on Soil testing, agrotechnology development, and plant testing.

As the e-tractor travels across the country, the roadshow will serve as an opportunity for direct farmer engagement and demonstrate the tangible benefits of adopting sustainable farming practices. The minister stated, "The roadshow is not just a demonstration--it is an invitation for farmers to be part of India's agricultural revolution. By embracing new technologies, they can enhance productivity while also protecting the environment." (ANI)

