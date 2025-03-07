"Organise events by getting permission, paying entertainment taxes on time": Indore mayor Bhargav ahead of Honey Singh show in Indore

Ahead of Singer and rapper Honey Singh's show in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that they welcome people to conduct their events here by following the rules of getting permission on time and paying entertainment taxes on time. Bhargav also noted that previously a show of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was held in Indore and the organiser left without depositing the required tax as a result of which issued an order to pay entertainment taxes on time.

Additionally, the mayor wrote a letter to the police commissioner, urging them to ensure that any permission for the show should be granted only after the organisers deposit the tax and get the no objection certificate from the departments concerned. Speaking to ANI, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, "Indore city is a centre of attraction for many people due to its global image. It is our intention that events should be held regularly in Indore. We welcome everyone, but it is the duty of the officials to ensure that everything is done according to the rules. I have instructed them that if any such event (concert) is held then they should get permission on time and the organiser should also follow all the norms, deposit entertainment tax, get fire noc as safety concerns in such big events."

"Our previous experience is such that a show of Singer Diljit Dosanjh was held and the organiser left without depositing entertainment tax. We are taking action in that matter. Many events are going to be held here in the future for which I have issued clear rules. We welcome people to conduct their event by following the rules of getting permission on time and paying entertainment taxes on time. The Madhya Pradesh government has made the norms of collecting entertainment tax so, it is our responsibility to follow those rules," Bhargav said. When asked whether the entertainment tax should be deposited before the event or later, the mayor said, "They have collected ticket prices ahead of the show, right?"

Honey Singh's concert is scheduled to be held on March 8 in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)