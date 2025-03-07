Inox Wind Secures Significant 153 MW Wind Turbine Order in Tamil Nadu

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) announced a major order on Friday for the supply of 51 wind turbines in Tamil Nadu, solidifying its position as a leader in renewable energy solutions. This project will contribute a significant 153 megawatts (MW) to India's expanding wind energy capacity.

The order comes from a renowned global player in the clean energy sector, underlining Inox Wind's growing influence and reliability in delivering high-capacity wind energy projects. In addition to supplying the turbines, IWL will handle limited scope engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for several years post-commissioning.

Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, emphasized Inox Wind's strategic advantage in the commercial and industrial market, highlighting their proven expertise in project execution and product excellence. However, specific details about the financial aspects of the order remain undisclosed. Inox Wind is a key entity within the USD 12 billion INOXGFL Group, integrating with various independent power producers and corporate investors across India.

