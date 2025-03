Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in Precision Strikes

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday that it has launched targeted precision strikes using long-range air, sea, and land-based weapons. The operation was aimed at Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure, which Russia claims provides support to Ukraine's military-industrial activities.

In retaliation, Ukrainian forces reported successfully intercepting 34 missiles and shooting down 100 drones that Russia had launched overnight. This interception highlights Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing military tensions.

The strikes and subsequent interception underline the continuing escalations in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns over the broader implications for regional stability and potential energy disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)