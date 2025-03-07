Left Menu

Tragic Capsizing: Migrant Boats Off Yemen and Djibouti

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United Nations migration agency has reported a tragic incident involving four migrant boats that capsized in waters off Yemen and Djibouti, resulting in two fatalities and 186 individuals still unaccounted for.

According to Tamim Eleian, spokesperson for the International Organisation for Migration, two of these boats capsized off the coast of Yemen on Thursday. While two crewmembers were successfully rescued, the majority, comprising 181 migrants and five Yemeni crewmembers, remain missing.

Alongside this, two additional boats capsized near the African nation of Djibouti around the same time. Here, two migrant bodies were recovered, and all others on board were rescued. In 2024, a total of 558 migrants died on the perilous route from the Horn of Africa across the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

